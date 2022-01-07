Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 1.8%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.26 and last traded at $159.26. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.