ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

PRQR stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2,680.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 325,364 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

