Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.83 Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the year.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.