Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 295,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $438,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TARA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 50,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,418. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

