Proton Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.43 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $135.61 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,334,960,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,662,407,123 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

