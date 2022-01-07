Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.