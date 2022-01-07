Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.56

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.56 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.95). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 361.40 ($4.87), with a volume of 159,723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £909.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.56.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

