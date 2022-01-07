Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 55.3% in December

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 252,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.