Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 55.3% in December

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
NYSE:PUK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 252,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $44.99.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
