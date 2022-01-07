Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.77. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 29,521 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of 125.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

