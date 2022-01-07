PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.