PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s performance is gaining from strength in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture and Windchill solutions as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Leveraged balance sheet is an added concern. Shares of PTC have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.