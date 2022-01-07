Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. 1,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

