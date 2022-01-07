Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
