Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

