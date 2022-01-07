PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $270,706.80 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

