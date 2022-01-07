Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $11.29 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $15,155.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.57 or 0.07579536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.12 or 1.00422495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

