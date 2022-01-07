Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 60 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

