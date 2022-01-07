PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 15,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.