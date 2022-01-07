Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Assurant, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $73,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

