Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $61.30 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
