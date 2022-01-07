Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $61.30 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

