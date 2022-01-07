Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.98 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

