Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $347,320.19

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $347,320.19 and approximately $2,845.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.