QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

