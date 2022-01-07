Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 8.7%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.08. 36,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,582,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of -19.96.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,785,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 496,701 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

