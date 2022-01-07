Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.45 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $293,596.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

