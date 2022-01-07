Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.