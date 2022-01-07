Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.86. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

