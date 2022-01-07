Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce sales of $30.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $139.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.32 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $208.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.