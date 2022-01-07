Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

