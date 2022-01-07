RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

