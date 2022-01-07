RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
