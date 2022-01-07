Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 250,000 Shares

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,427. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $322.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

