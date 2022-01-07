Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Short Interest Update

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,696,997 shares of company stock worth $12,554,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

