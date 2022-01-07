Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Radware by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

