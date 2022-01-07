Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Up 2.7%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.