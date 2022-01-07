Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

