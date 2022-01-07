Raymond James & Associates Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.60% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

