Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ITT were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 39.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

