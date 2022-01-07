Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

