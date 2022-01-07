Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,011 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

OLED stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

