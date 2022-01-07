Raymond James & Associates Purchases 69,253 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 123.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS opened at $43.02 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

