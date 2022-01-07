Raymond James Boosts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $16.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

