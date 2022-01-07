Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

