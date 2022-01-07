Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of InMode by 13.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

