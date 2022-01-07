Raymond James Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $76.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.39.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.
In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
