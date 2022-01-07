Raymond James Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $76.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.39.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

