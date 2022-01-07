Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.15

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 75754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

The company has a market cap of C$569.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

