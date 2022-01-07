Red Cedar Capital LLC Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $28.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,722.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,922.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,808.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

