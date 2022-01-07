Red Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 1.1% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 215,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

