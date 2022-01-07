Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

