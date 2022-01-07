Redpanda Earth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $225,172.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $225,172.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

