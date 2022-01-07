Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224,760.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $224,760.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.79 or 0.07711893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.62 or 1.00006149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

