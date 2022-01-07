Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.34. 3,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,464. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.